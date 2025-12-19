Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 3 Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Aksay

Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Aksay

Tickets
All about film
Today 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
20:30 from 2200 ₸ 22:30 from 2200 ₸ 00:00 from 2200 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more